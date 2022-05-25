Drones

Do existing laws protect privacy adequately?

I was disturbed when, after coming out of the shower one day, I spotted a drone hovering about 10m away from my bedroom window.

I wonder if the drone laws can be tightened and enhanced so as to protect the privacy of residents.

I understand a permit is not required to fly a drone that weighs less than 7kg, and is flown at a height of less than 200 feet.

Does that mean that a drone can snap photos of residents so long as it is flown at a height of not more than 200 feet?

Would the authorities be able to trace a drone user should a case of invasion of privacy be reported?

Andy Tan

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 25, 2022, with the headline Do existing laws protect privacy adequately?.

