Honesty

Driver returned lost phone, would not accept reward

  • Published
    35 min ago

I thank Grab driver Lim Guan Choon for returning the phone that I left in his car last Saturday.

Even though my father offered a small tip to thank him for making the extra trip to return my phone, he refused to take the money.

Lim Yee Yuen

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 09, 2021, with the headline 'Driver returned lost phone, would not accept reward'. Subscribe
