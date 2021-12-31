Those who did not do enough to stop offender from driving just as culpable

Accidents caused by drink driving exact a heavy cost on the families of both the offender and the victims.

When these accidents occur, an investigation should be conducted into the following: Where did the offender consume alcohol? Were there other people with the offender and did they know the offender would drink and drive?

If it is established beyond reasonable doubt that the people who were in the company of the offender as he consumed alcohol beyond the legal limit were aware that he planned to drive in that state and failed to take sufficient steps to dissuade or prevent him from driving, they should collectively be held responsible for the accident and share the punishment.

Rohit Jamwal