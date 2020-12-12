Forum: Downloading app will drive up adoption rate

We thank Dr Tommy Wong Sai Wai and Mr Benny Tan for their feedback on the TraceTogether Token distribution (Set up token collection booths at MRT stations and malls; Unavailability of tokens hinders target take-up rate, both Dec 10).

Since public distribution of the TraceTogether tokens began, there has been high demand for them. To cater to this higher-than-expected demand, we have adjusted our distribution model so that collection is now staggered and restricted to residents in the constituency. This is to better match supply with demand, as we adjust production.

We will expand token collection to more constituencies in the coming weeks.

Currently, more than 60 per cent of Singapore residents are on the TraceTogether programme, including those who have downloaded and registered for the app.

We are heartened that there has been steady growth in adoption, driven by both token collection and app sign-ups.

We'd like to encourage those with a smartphone to download the app so that they can get on board the programme immediately without waiting for the token.

More app downloads will help drive adoption up faster, as we look forward to greater relaxation of Covid-19 measures.

We are continually refining the app to make it as power-efficient as possible. Current battery consumption is only marginally greater with the app running, particularly on phones that already have Bluetooth enabled. Users are advised to keep their apps updated to benefit from the latest enhancements.

Those who require assistance with the app can approach our Smart Nation Ambassadors at the TraceTogether booths in shopping malls across Singapore. They will help the public download and set up the app, and guide them on how to use the app to do SafeEntry check-ins.

Residents who prefer the token should visit the TokenGoWhere website or look out for updates on community notice boards on the commencement of token collection in their respective constituencies.

We thank the public for the support towards our contact tracing efforts, and we would like to assure everyone that TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will be implemented only when everyone who wants a token has had a chance to collect one.

Huang Weixian

Director, Adoption and Engagement

Smart Nation and Digital Government Office

Prime Minister's Office