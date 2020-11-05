Don't treat it like barter trade

The word "volunteering" refers to the act of stepping forward to do something willingly, giving one's time and effort for the good of the community without expecting any returns.

Parents volunteering in schools to get their children into the schools is a barter trade, not volunteering (P1 registration: Volunteering at school should guarantee place, by Ms Rachel Lim, Nov 2). This gives volunteerism a wrong meaning and value.

Parents need to set good examples and teach children good core values.

We should encourage our children to be sensitive to their surroundings and look out for people who need help.

It is unfortunate that some parents move to a place nearer to their dream school, only to fail to secure a seat.

I urge the authorities to reassess the system of parents volunteering at primary schools to get ahead in Primary 1 registration, as well as students getting co-curricular activity points for community service.

Steven Lim