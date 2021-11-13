Don't treat Covid-19 like any other illness

Dr Leong Keng Hong's letter may convey the impression to the public that Covid-19 may be treated just like other illnesses (Differentiation over treatment fees could do more harm than good, Nov 12).

I would like to point out that this is not the case. Covid-19 remains a public health concern and an infectious disease, whereas conditions like lupus affect only the individual.

An infected Covid-19 person not only stands to suffer complications from the disease, but also has a very high chance of infecting others.

The basic reproduction number of the Covid-19 Delta variant, which is the predominant strain locally, is between five and eight. This means that a single person can infect five to eight other individuals.

The current safe distancing measures, mass vaccination exercise, contact tracing, and work done by our research institutions and the multi-ministry task force are concerted efforts to bring this number down, so that infections are manageable and will not overly strain the healthcare system.

What this also means is that a small number of infected individuals can cause a huge number of cases, among which there will be fatalities.

Local clinical studies have shown that vaccinated individuals fare better clinically and shed the virus faster should they become infected.

This means that there is a very significant effect on the overall numbers of infected cases and case mortality when the population is vaccinated. This is reflected in our daily figures, which show that a significant number of unvaccinated seniors require higher and more intensive care or suffer severe outcomes like death.

Non-Covid-19 patients will suffer if more and more healthcare resources continue to be dedicated just to Covid-19 treatment.

Getting vaccinated not only saves ourselves at the individual level; it also saves the people around us and our precious healthcare system, and helps alleviate the tremendous load our healthcare workers are facing.

An infected Covid-19 person not only stands to suffer complications from the disease, but also has a very high chance of infecting others.

Singapore should aim for a fully vaccinated population. Those who choose to remain unvaccinated need to be subjected to vaccination-differentiated measures to protect themselves and the community at large.

Jeremy Chan Zi Ping (Dr)