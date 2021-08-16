Don't relax measures too quickly

The Government is doing the right thing by slowly relaxing measures (Large families are still unable to dine out together, Aug 10).

Dining in is a high-risk activity.

It is likely that people eating together will talk from the time they sit down to the time they leave the restaurant.

Thus, vaccinated people, if infected, can spread the disease to others, who, if unvaccinated, would be at a higher risk of getting infected and becoming very sick.

Relaxing measures too quickly will impact many aspects of our lives if it leads to a surge in cases and stricter measures are reimposed.

We should be content with what we have.

The measures will eventually be eased further at a more suitable time.

Stay safe, Singapore.

Dylan Low, 11

Primary 5 pupil