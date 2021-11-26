Visiting zoo

Don't put a price on convenience for corporate pass users

  • Published
    37 min ago

I recently applied to use my company's corporate pass to visit the Singapore Zoo.

Mandai Wildlife Group's policy says corporate pass users must present the physical membership card upon entry to the zoo.

This meant that I would have to arrange two visits to the office to collect and return the pass as I am working from home.

Mandai Wildlife Group then informed me of its paid add-on service for companies, which allows entry via a letter that is digitally issued instead of the physical pass.

In the light of Covid-19, companies have been making various arrangements to minimise physical contact at work, but Mandai Wildlife Group appears to have put a price on a convenience that would help everyone stay safer during this pandemic.

I hope it will come up with a better physical pass policy in view of the current situation and the upcoming school holidays.

Tan Yang Keat

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 26, 2021, with the headline 'Don't put a price on convenience for corporate pass users'. Subscribe
Topics: 