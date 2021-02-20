Don't punish law-abiding motorists because of one driver's actions

Tragic as the fatal car crash in Tanjong Pagar was, there is nothing wrong with the roads, the street lamps, the buildings, the pavements, the police, the traffic laws, the lawmakers or anything else.

What one individual chose to do with his car should not send society on a soul-searching or fault-finding mission.

The remaining law-abiding motorists do not need to be rehabilitated, punished or deterred; they do not need more speed cameras, road humps, additional traffic laws, threats of enhanced punishments, or any other measures of governance.

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it" - the authorities should have the courage to do nothing when nothing needs to be done.

Chia Boon Teck