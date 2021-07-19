Don't ostracise people with depression

I suffer from depression. It is a mental health problem that I would not wish upon anyone.

It took a while to realise and acknowledge that I had this problem. It made me an unpleasant person to be with and cost me some close relationships.

People around me got tired of my constant crying and melancholy. I did not realise that I needed help.

Then, I had a mental breakdown and decided it was best to take some pills, go to sleep and not wake up. I was discovered the next morning and taken to hospital.

I am now on antidepressants, which help most of the time. But depression is always there, hiding and waiting to pounce on the slightest trigger.

Some people dismiss depression as mere sadness or a form of attention-seeking. It is not. Depression eats you from the inside. Some days, that rabbit hole is so dark and deep that there seems to be no way up.

I hope that those who live with depressive people like me will try to understand our mental state.

We do not need any sympathy, just love, support and understanding. Do not ostracise us or think that we are merely seeking attention.

Hannah Chee