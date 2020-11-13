Don't include imported cases in total tally

Singapore has been taking concrete steps to slow the spread of Covid-19 infection.

We continue to see few to zero daily community cases as well as dormitory cases.

At the same time, the number of imported cases is steady but is expected to increase as we open up air travel bubble arrangements.

My query is whether we should be counting imported cases as part of Singapore's overall Covid-19 cases. These are not community-spread cases but mostly visitors who have caught the virus overseas. These are not local transmissions and seem to be cases who were placed on stay-home notice on arrival.

I believe that by continuing to add imported cases to the tally, we are not sending the right information to the world, and this could be the reason that many countries are still not willing to allow Singaporeans to travel to their countries.

Sunil Kumar Ragnath