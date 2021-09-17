Don't hesitate to vaccinate, don't hesitate to mandate

Mr Sanjay Pio Michael's sentiments echo what is commonly heard in vaccine-hesitant quarters in our community (Why jabs should remain an encouraged but optional tool, Sept 16).

The discussion about the effectiveness of our national Covid-19 vaccination programme is moot.

Ongoing daily, we have statistics and numbers to show that it is the unvaccinated who usually fare worse.

The fear of unknown long-term effects cannot be allowed to jeopardise an available option to protect the community.

An mRNA vaccine is known to decay and metabolise in the body a few days after inoculation. There is also no known by-product after the mRNA vaccine has been processed in the body post-vaccination.

Medicine and medical science are forward-going and new innovations come about to tackle old problems.

New drugs and vaccines undergo very stringent post-market surveillance and regulation by authorities in many countries around the world.

Our Health Sciences Authority has one of the highest standards in the world in ensuring drug and vaccine safety in Singapore.

Even though the Covid-19 vaccines were given approval via the pandemic access route, these standards are still upheld.

These stringent standards, however, may not have been present in the old days when medicines or vaccines were used, and it will be unfair to draw parallels to the past.

I have full trust that our authorities and fellow professional colleagues in the nation's Covid-19 expert panel exercise their duties diligently.

Moving forward, vaccination is a key enabler in our fight against Covid-19.

We should not hesitate to vaccinate people, to protect ourselves and the others around us. We should also not hesitate to mandate vaccination should a time come for such a decision.

Jeremy Chan Zi Ping (Dr)