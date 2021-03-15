Don't give bosses flexibility to negotiate day off

I refer to the column by Straits Times editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang, "Same old, same old, maid abuse cases are a blight on Singapore" (March 7).

When are all these maid abuse cases going to end in a First World society like Singapore? It is simply unacceptable that a very small section of the population treated these less fortunate maids like commodities and sought to extract the most out of their monthly salary of $500 to $700.

One simple solution to prevent these maid abuse cases would be to change the law to take away the employer's flexibility to compensate maids for the weekly day off with payment in-lieu.

It is obvious that the maid is not in a position to negotiate on equal terms. Even in cases where the maid's services are required seven days a week, I am sure Singapore families can find alternative care options.

This mandatory weekly day off will let abuse cases be detected earlier, and errant employers will not get to perpetuate their cruel acts in secrecy.

Poh Lee Heng