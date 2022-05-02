Don't forget the 'missing middle' among intellectually disabled group

Associate editor Chua Mui Hoong's column on assisted living options for the elderly struck a chord with me (Can HDB flats be turned into assisted living units?, April 29).

I have always advocated assisted living facilities, albeit for the intellectually disabled community.

As at 2020, there were only eight adult disability homes providing long-term residential care and short-term respite care for adults with intellectual disability.

Due to the limited spaces, priority is often given to those who are lower-functioning and those in the low-income group.

Ms Chua mentioned the "missing middle" group in eldercare. There is also such a group among the intellectually disabled. Similarly, it refers to those who are not so low-functioning as to need round-the-clock residential home care, and not high-functioning enough to live independently in their own homes.

I propose assisted living options for this group, modelled after the St Bernadette Lifestyle Village.

Singapore now has fewer nuclear family households, smaller household sizes and more aged households.

Hence, it is a matter of urgency that the Government work with the private sector to come up with more varied assisted living facilities for both the elderly and the intellectually disabled.

Betty Ho Peck Woon