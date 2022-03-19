Don't fall back on binary thinking on war in Ukraine

Iread with great interest the differing views of people debating Singapore's stance against Russia's invasion of Ukraine (Debate rages online over Singapore's stance against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, March 16).

My view is that the high stakes at play and heightened emotions associated with the invasion have led many to adopt extreme views on either side.

On one hand, some Singaporeans believe that the Russian invasion is justified and show little empathy for Ukraine's situation.

I believe we must all stand with the people of Ukraine who are suffering at the moment.

On the other hand, I believe it is mistaken to assume that dissenting views to the mainstream can only be the result of pro-Russian propaganda or misinformation attempts.

This would be a disservice to nuanced views such as those of Mr Tay Kheng Soon, who was right to note that the "Nato-isation" of Ukraine was seen by Russia as a serious provocation.

Another proponent of this view is the American academic John Mearsheimer, who has argued that America and the West are "principally responsible" for the crisis, having pushed Ukraine towards Nato, sold it weapons and carried out joint military exercises (Putin started the war, but West is responsible for fomenting the crisis, March 15).

Some may counter that Nato is a defensive alliance and the moves were purely defensive in nature. However, what appears as defensive to one side may appear as offensive to the other.

Professor Mearsheimer's argument has been used by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in an attempt to justify its actions, leading some to blame him for aiding Russia's disinformation attempts.

This is disappointing, as it shows how the partisan nature of the debate has led to the demonisation of critical yet nuanced views as disinformation or apologia for the invasion.

Ultimately, when the stakes are high, we should not fall back on binary thinking but learn to think from different perspectives and recognise the complex roots of the tensions in the region.

Only then can we begin to see the deeper issues at hand, and seek ways to de-escalate things and reach a peaceful resolution.

Eileen Isabel Ang