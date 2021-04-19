Don't buy into 'buy now, pay later' schemes

The report on the rise of "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) platforms is very worrying (Just another debt?, April 18).

The so-called benefit of deferring payments at no extra cost is a fallacy, as any additional cost is already included in the sale price.

Also, by shifting the instalment payment to an individual's credit card, it could mean more interest if he were to roll over his minimum-sum payment.

This is not an innovative scheme. Rather, it is passing the responsibility of collecting payment to another party, which is the card-issuing bank.

Banks are more than happy to roll over any outstanding loans, as it would mean more interest income for them.

In his report, Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon said "most BNPL providers even allow people with no income, such as 18-year-old students, to use such services".

Rather than spending on unnecessary lifestyle products, the young should save up for more practical purposes such as further education, marriage or housing.

BNPL services have been touted as a way to empower both merchants and customers, offline and online.

But, for many consumers, it is a path to unnecessary consumption and financial ruin. The younger generation of consumers may appreciate the convenience, but they may not realise the importance of real affordability and necessary consumption.

The joy derived from saving hard for weeks or months in order to buy a desired product is far more satisfying than instant gratification through BNPL.

It is never stress-free to make instalment payments, as one's monthly income is never guaranteed. Only when our purchases are fully paid can we be stress-free.

Business owners must not take advantage of consumers' naivety in their pursuit of profits.

I am glad that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) sees the danger of such potential financial schemes and is doing something (MAS reviewing 'buy now, pay later' schemes, April 18).

One suggestion is not to allow too long a period for the instalment repayment.

Cap the instalment period to less than six months. Any product that costs less than $600 should not be eligible for BNPL services.

It would keep frivolous spending in check.

Foo Sing Kheng