Does chasing incentives compromise gig workers' health and safety?

Iwould strongly support any move to make platform companies contribute to gig workers' Central Provident Fund accounts (Gig workers: Mandatory CPF payments from firms being considered, March 5).

This would help these workers meet their housing and retirement needs.

By treating gig workers as independent contractors, companies can cut labour costs. But despite this, many online platforms have consistently been losing money, and they should examine if their business models are sustainable.

Also, the Ministry of Manpower has said that attendance-based incentive schemes go against the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices (Not fair to appraise staff based on MC use: Minister, Feb 15).

Should we be concerned about online platforms dangling incentives to get workers to put in long hours and operate faster to complete as many orders and trips as possible, thus compromising their health and safety?

Lau Geok Theng (Dr)