Documentary on local indie music scene a stellar one

The 32nd Singapore International Film Festival has presented a quintessentially Singaporean film that we can all be proud of.

Scene UnSeen is a documentary about the local underground music scene since the 1970s, and it is as honest, unflinching and intimate a portrayal as can be.

Touted as the world premiere, the screening on Sunday saw neither red carpet nor celebrities, but its audience - obviously in thrall to the music, integrity and DIY ethos of the indie scene - more than made up for this.

The question and answer sessions - the first involving the producer and the film-making team, and the second with present and past indie musicians - were enlightening and thought-provoking, with much passion on display and issues such as discrimination and gender politics being aired.

Rounding off the evening were rousing performances by indie bands The Oddfellows and Obstacle Upsurge.

The screening of the film pays homage to the indie greats who left us too soon: Abdul Nizam, the musician and director of the film who died in 2016; Kuo Pao Kun, the doyen of local theatre and founder of The Substation, venue of many indie gigs; Lee Wen, visual artist and musician; and X'Ho, DJ and musician.

Recalling a quote often attributed to music producer Brian Eno, that "the first Velvet Underground album only sold 10,000 copies, but everyone who bought it formed a band", I hope this film similarly inspires a new generation of local indie musicians.

Colin Lim