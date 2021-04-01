Doctor gave family confidence to make best decision

I would like to commend Dr Leong Cheng Nang, clinical director for radiation oncology at the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore, at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Several years back, he performed radiotherapy on my father, who had prostate cancer.

He would explain the process to us and was always available to answer our queries and alleviate any fears regarding the process, as my father was advanced in age.

He also helped us in delicate decision-making matters later on when my father was suspected to have lung cancer.

Recently, my sister-in-law was diagnosed with lung cancer and radiotherapy was offered as an alternative to surgery.

We contacted Dr Leong and again he was prompt in meeting us, laying out her condition and possible treatment.

He was clear, precise and gave us confidence to make the best possible decision, given the circumstances.

We are indeed fortunate to have him as our consultant doctor and are grateful for his unyielding effort, time and commitment.

Lawrence Wee Aik Chye