Doctor a source of encouragement

A caring and concerned Dr Lee Weixian goes out of her way every time I have an appointment with her at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

It is because of this warm-hearted nature of hers that I have switched my appointments from National University Hospital (where she was based originally) to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

I suffer from severe arthritis and lately I have been having nerve problems. But I take consolation in the fact that I am always encouraged after seeing Dr Lee, because she not only spends time with me but also offers thorough medical attention.

She is a model for healthcare workers.

Jessica Robert