Doc cheered me up when I was feeling low

It was bad enough when I was infected with Covid-19.

What was worse for my family was that I had passed the virus on to my dad, who is 31 years older than me.

Amid the heartbreak, one bright spot was that Dr Leong Hoe Nam was assigned to be the doctor in charge of me at Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

The level of care he has given me far exceeds that of any previous medical practitioner who has treated me.

This is because he really wants me to get well.

He keeps on encouraging me: "Jeremy, I am so proud of you. Getting vaccinated means a high chance of making a full recovery."

These precious words were what I needed during this time, when my family is facing a crisis.

With good doctors like Dr Leong, Singapore is well placed to overcome this pandemic.

Jeremy Cheong Weng Kee