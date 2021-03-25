Do not denigrate rich cultural heritage

I strongly disagree with Mr Teo Kok Seah that it is "shameful" to resort to using different languages to express oneself (Many Singaporeans struggle with language proficiency, March 23).

That Singaporeans can speak in different languages and dialects can be traced to our rich history - our forefathers came from different motherlands and settled down on this tiny island despite differences in language, culture and religion.

Such dexterity in using different languages and dialects is not unique to Singapore.

The evolution of language here is a reflection of the rich and diverse cultures that are uniquely Singaporean.

We should not denigrate our very own rich cultural heritage in the name of "proficiency" in any language.

We should instead embrace and be proud of it.

Seah Yam Meng