Your picture: Killer litter

Do more to remove potential hazards

PHOTO: COURTESY OF MOHAMAD NURHAFIZ MOHD NOOR
  • Published
    1 hour ago

I am concerned that the Housing Board is not doing much about potential killer litter.

As seen in this picture of a block of flats in Pasir Ris (above), there are many instances of residents lacking the civic responsibility of ensuring that they do not place objects outside their flat that pose a threat to safety.

Mohamad Nurhafiz Mohd Noor

  • SHARE IT

  • If you spot something interesting, take a picture and send it to stforum@ sph.com.sg together with a detailed caption and your comments, and we can consider publishing it. Our guidelines on Forum letters apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 06, 2021, with the headline 'Do more to remove potential hazards'. Subscribe
Topics: 