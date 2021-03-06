Do more to remove potential hazards

I am concerned that the Housing Board is not doing much about potential killer litter.
As seen in this picture of a block of flats in Pasir Ris (above), there are many instances of residents lacking the civic responsibility of ensuring that they do not place objects outside their flat that pose a threat to safety.
Mohamad Nurhafiz Mohd Noor
