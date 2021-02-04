Do more to promote vegetable growing and solar power

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu told Parliament that the Government intends to partner the people of Singapore to accelerate efforts to mitigate climate change (Green Plan 2030 to see S'pore set new sustainability targets, Feb 2).

I have two suggestions on how this can be done.

First, many of us are enthusiastic about growing our own vegetables at home.

However, we often fail in our efforts to do so because of a lack of experience.

The National Parks Board (NParks) recently distributed seeds to the public.

This was helpful, but I wish a permanent institution, such as the Botanic Gardens, could conduct free courses and seminars to teach basic techniques and hydroponics to people, including senior citizens, who wish to grow their own vegetables as a hobby.

It would be even more helpful if we can purchase soil and fertilisers from NParks as it can be very expensive to get them from commercial sources.

Second, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment should consider taking the lead to promote the use of solar energy in condominiums and landed property.

Residents are often deterred from harnessing solar energy because of a lack of knowledge and experience.

If the Government can coordinate with solar energy companies to encourage the use of solar power, people would be more likely to participate.

If the Government can take the lead in these areas, we would make more progress towards a greener Singapore.

Wong Kai Sang (Dr)