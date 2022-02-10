Do more to keep students in school buses safe

It is common to see school buses speeding and overtaking other vehicles on the road.

They rarely keep to the speed limit for their category of vehicles either on the highway (60kmh) or normal roads (50kmh).

Besides endangering the young lives entrusted to them, the drivers are also a nuisance to other road users.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) website states that school buses must comply with a set of safety requirements to ferry schoolchildren.

These include having a bus attendant on board and having forward-facing seats that have retractable three-point seat belts.

All these are not helpful if the bus drivers are not trained in preventive and safe driving skills. Singapore must step up enforcement and re-educate this group.

LTA should make it mandatory for them to attend a course on safety each time they renew their licences.

This is one way Singapore can reinforce the safety message and hopefully prevent accidents from happening.

After all, a bus can only be as safe as the driver at the wheel.

Ho San Cheow