Do more to educate public on the dangers of online porn

I am appalled and deeply disturbed by the news regarding the man who drugged his wife and let her get raped by five men (29 years’ jail for man who drugged wife and had her raped by 5 men, May 5).

This heinous crime not only goes against human decency, but also degrades the sanctity of marriage and family values.

The easy access to pornography on the Internet is exacerbating the erosion of moral values in our society. While the Government has introduced civics and moral education and cyber-security lessons in schools, I urge the Ministry of Education to intensify efforts to educate both parents and children on the dangers of pornography and other unsavoury content online.

As a society, we need to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our young from the perils of the digital age. The media also has a critical role to play in creating awareness and highlighting the importance of upholding social and moral values.

Let us work together to create a society that upholds the dignity and worth of every individual.

Susan Yeo