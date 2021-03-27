Do more to curb idling of car engines

Singapore has legislation in place providing for a substantial fine for drivers leaving their vehicle engines idling (normally in excess of one minute), subject to a few exceptions, such as cold storage vehicles.

A casual walk in the city will find at least one - if not more - vehicle with idling engines. This creates poisonous emissions that enter people's homes or offices, impacting respiratory health and the climate. Yet I have never seen anyone being fined. Most drivers, when approached outside my home, express complete lack of knowledge of the law.

The Straits Times reported the trial of a vehicle-mounted camera recently (Vehicle-mounted camera trial to spot parking offences, March 19). Why is there such a focus on collecting relatively minor parking ticket fees, particularly as Singapore becomes more aware of the climate and health issues arising from toxic emissions, which arguably are of greater societal impact then illegal parking?

Robert James Field McPhail