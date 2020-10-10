Forum: Do good underwriting profits for IP insurers benefit policyholders?

It is encouraging to read that insurers and healthcare providers are implementing measures to contain healthcare cost increases, which means slowing down any possible increase in the premiums for Integrated Shield Plans (IPs).

However, I am disturbed by a report in The Business Times that said one IP insurer made more than $50 million in underwriting profits last year.

It starts with the fundamental question: Is healthcare a commercial product or a social necessity?

That MediShield Life was launched to cover all Singaporeans and permanent residents, including those with pre-existing conditions, suggests that healthcare is a social necessity.

Insurance is only an instrument to pool or average out the volatility of a person's hospital bills.

If we take the view that healthcare is a basic social necessity, should an IP insurer be making a profit of more than $50 million in a year?

Of course, making an underwriting loss year on year is not sustainable, and insurers that fall into that category should implement more measures to contain the claims. I think the ideal situation would be for an IP insurer to make a modest profit.

Perhaps IPs should be sold by cooperatives, which are not profit-driven like commercial insurers are.

Is a good underwriting profit for IP insurers really in the interest of the policyholders, or is it in the interest of the shareholders of the insurance companies?

Lee How Teck