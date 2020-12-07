Forum: Disciplinary sanctions imposed for every proven infraction

We thank Ms Lee Seok Hwai for her feedback on how the National University of Singapore (NUS) can do more to enhance campus safety (NUS must do more to provide safe environment for students, Dec 4).

NUS places utmost priority on creating a safe campus and learning environment for students and staff. The university takes a zero-tolerance approach towards sexual misconduct, and has strict policies and regulations against such misconduct, which we enforce firmly and consistently.

Beyond regulations, it is also important that every incident is managed in a transparent and just manner, fair to all parties concerned. Complaints are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly following due process, with care and support provided promptly to all affected parties. Appropriate disciplinary sanctions are imposed for every infraction that is proven, including dismissal of staff and expulsion of students who have committed serious breaches.

The university has been enhancing efforts to tackle sexual misconduct holistically, from education and campus safety measures to disciplinary sanctions and victim support.

We agree with Ms Lee that sustained education is critical in addressing the issue.

Currently, all students and staff undergo mandatory training on respect and consent. We will soon introduce refresher courses to reinforce this. We are also exploring mandatory bystander training to emphasise the important role and social responsibility of bystanders in tackling sexual misconduct and fostering a safe campus environment. In addition, there are plans to conduct workshops to build an inclusive and respectful culture on campus, and to strengthen the training for staff who are likely to be first responders in incidents of sexual misconduct.

These measures will be progressively introduced over the next few months. As Ms Lee has noted, we are also stepping up the communications to the wider NUS community on such cases, where feasible.

NUS remains committed to our duty of care towards our staff and students. As we enhance our education and prevention efforts, we also seek to maintain trust and transparency with students, staff, parents and alumni.

However, despite our best efforts, it will not be possible to completely eradicate sexual misconduct. Thus, we will also need to continue to manage each incident in a just, transparent and sensitive manner.

We welcome the support and views of well-meaning individuals such as Ms Lee, in our efforts to tackle sexual misconduct on campus holistically.

Bernard Tan (Professor)

Senior Vice-Provost (Undergraduate Education)

National University of Singapore