Discarded stickers may seem amusing, but they spoil signboard

People who have received stickers after their temperature checks at Woodlands Polyclinic have found a place to discard them when they are done at the polyclinic.

The stickers adorn a signboard placed by the National Parks Board to remind people not to feed the pigeons.

And you have to hand it to these people - their creativity and sense of humour have given the birds in the poster green eyes, and the birds are being fed green grains.

It may seem like a bit of fun for people to do this with their discarded stickers, but this is not the place to show their talent, as they are spoiling the intent of public education and defacing public property.

A. Kannan