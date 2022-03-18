Waive requirement for those whose condition is permanent

My father went into a coma in 2017 following a road accident. Several neurosurgeons assessed that his brain was severely damaged. Doctors indicated that his condition is permanent and he will remain unconscious with no hope of recovery.

Like Ms Ng Mei Ling (Postpone need for repeat disability assessments now, March 15), I recently received a letter from the Agency for Integrated Care requiring me to arrange for a doctor to conduct a disability assessment or risk having my father's ElderShield payouts suspended.

I question the need for repeated reassessments of patients whose condition had been previously assessed as permanent.

Could such reassessments be waived to ease caregivers' stress and the burden on the healthcare system?

Ng See Chye