Using tech aids from a young age not a good thing

How does a child know the value of money and saving when he does not even see the money (Handling cash helps children build financial literacy, April 16)?

Too much digitalisation may not be good for the future leaders of a nation. Take, for example, the use of smart devices or tablets by young children.

They will know how to type fast but cannot write properly.

With auto-correct, they are not conditioned to learn to spell properly on their own.

Certain fundamental activities cannot be replaced by digital technology at a young age. What benefits the adult population may not benefit the young.

We need to ensure that when it comes to payment transactions, one knows things like how much change one gets back - just as one needs to know how to write properly and how to spell words correctly - before using aids for convenience or to improve efficiency in adulthood.

Teo Pek Ean