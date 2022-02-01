Dad had hard time submitting particulars to police

Recently my dad, who is 74 years old, received a notice for a traffic offence and was told to submit his particulars through the Traffic Police website. Not knowing how to use the Internet, he asked me to assist him.

The first thing I noticed is that there is no way to provide the information other than via Singpass login. However, as he did not know those details, I had to request a mailed copy of his Singpass password.

After receiving the password, I tried to log in again but was notified on the website that a one-time password had to be sent to a mobile number. As my own mobile number was used for my Singpass login, I could not use it for him.

My dad does not own a mobile phone and now I have to get a phone for him just for this purpose.

It has been a frustrating process just trying to submit simple information to the police.

The system does not seem to consider the needs of the older generation of users who may not be literate or tech-savvy. There should still be an option for providing this information via a more traditional method, like filling up and mailing back a form.

The older generation should not be made to feel lost and out of touch over such matters.

I hope that government agencies will be more sensitive to such situations and not leave people behind in pursuing technological advancement.

Elaine Soong Siew Kim