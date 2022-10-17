Make modules optional for Integrated Programme students

I appeal to the Ministry of Education to make Digital Literacy Modules optional for Integrated Programme (IP) students.

From my personal experience as an IP student, most of us are familiar with digital tools and already have a high level of digital literacy.

However, I also understand that this may not be the case for some students.

It would therefore be more useful if these modules were made optional for IP students so that only those who need the learning packages complete them.

Gareth Tan Tai Chuen

Secondary 2 student