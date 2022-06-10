Mindef accepts physical and digital versions for IPPT

We thank Mr Nathaniel Cheong Jun Kang for his letter, "Camp did not allow me to use digital IC for IPPT registration" (June 8).

With digitalisation fast becoming an integral part of our lives, the Ministry of Defence and Singapore Armed Forces remain committed to our digitalisation efforts to improve effectiveness and efficiency in operations, training and administration.

The NRIC is required for identity verification and for the safe conduct of the Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT).

We have looked into Mr Cheong's experience and have addressed his concerns directly. The staff at our fitness conditioning centre should have accepted both the physical and the digital NRIC for these purposes.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused to Mr Cheong and have assisted him to reschedule his IPPT session. We thank him for his feedback and commitment towards national service.

Lim Han Yong (Colonel)

Head, National Service Affairs Department

Singapore Armed Forces