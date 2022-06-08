Digital IC

Camp did not allow me to use it for IPPT registration

On Sunday, I was disappointed when I was not allowed to attempt my individual physical proficiency test (IPPT) at Khatib Camp without displaying my physical NRIC.

I was under the impression that the digital IC in the Singpass app could be used to access public services, but this was not the case at this camp.

The staff there said other servicemen had raised the same issue.

The staff also told me that due to safety reasons, my physical IC was needed in case there was an emergency and I required medical assistance while attempting my IPPT.

I had to postpone my IPPT, and feel that administrative hurdles should be minimised so servicemen can serve our nation in the most time-efficient manner possible.

Nathaniel Cheong Jun Kang

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 08, 2022, with the headline Camp did not allow me to use it for IPPT registration. Subscribe

