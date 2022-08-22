Vital to adopt healthier lifestyles

In discussing health issues, Singaporeans must not forget the severity of diabetes and its prevalence in the country.

More than 400,000 currently have the disease. In 2016, the Ministry of Health (MOH) declared a war on diabetes in an effort to quell the rising numbers. There has been an emergence of diabetes in young people.

Numerous measures have been taken to raise public awareness of the disease, as well as what steps one can take to counter it.

HealthHub has come up with the BEAT (Be aware, Eat right, Adopt an active lifestyle, Take control) slogan which can be commonly spotted in school canteens.

MOH recommends screening for diabetes once every three years, and has readily available portals to assess one's symptoms.

As an adolescent myself, I find it rather distressing that diabetes can occur in young people.

We as a society need to be more knowledgeable about the disease and what preventive steps to take. There will be imminent consequences if healthier lifestyles are not advocated.

Nicholas Fong, 17

Pre-university 1 student