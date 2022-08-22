Voices of Youth: Diabetes

Vital to adopt healthier lifestyles

Updated
Published
4 min ago

In discussing health issues, Singaporeans must not forget the severity of diabetes and its prevalence in the country.

More than 400,000 currently have the disease. In 2016, the Ministry of Health (MOH) declared a war on diabetes in an effort to quell the rising numbers. There has been an emergence of diabetes in young people.

Numerous measures have been taken to raise public awareness of the disease, as well as what steps one can take to counter it.

HealthHub has come up with the BEAT (Be aware, Eat right, Adopt an active lifestyle, Take control) slogan which can be commonly spotted in school canteens.

MOH recommends screening for diabetes once every three years, and has readily available portals to assess one's symptoms.

As an adolescent myself, I find it rather distressing that diabetes can occur in young people.

We as a society need to be more knowledgeable about the disease and what preventive steps to take. There will be imminent consequences if healthier lifestyles are not advocated.

Nicholas Fong, 17

Pre-university 1 student

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 22, 2022, with the headline Vital to adopt healthier lifestyles. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top