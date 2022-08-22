Change in mindset needed to tackle the problem

Despite the launch of a war against diabetes six years ago, the diabetes rate here still remains relatively high and, to worsen the situation, there is a rising trend of obesity in children.

This is a nationwide issue worth worrying about as it is putting a huge strain on government resources.

On the Government's end, perhaps more could be done to shift the consumption habits of consumers and encourage them to select the healthier option.

Healthier options such as olive oil, brown rice and whole grains are usually slightly pricier than the regular options and this could deter customers. More subsidies and incentives could be provided for consumers who opt for the healthier option.

Alternatively, retailers could enjoy subsidies for putting in efforts to reduce the sugar content of their food items.

Alongside this, there is also a need to simultaneously reduce the demand for unhealthier food choices like sugary beverages.

Many Singaporeans, especially the young, are well aware of the potential health drawbacks of consuming these food choices, yet continue with their consumption habits. So there might be a need to tackle this issue from the price angle.

A sugar tax, which Parliament has debated before, is a viable option as it has the potential to reduce the consumption of unhealthier food and beverages by making them more expensive.

And in addition to Nutri-Grade labels, perhaps there could also be pictorial warnings to discourage consumption.

I applaud the Government's efforts thus far, but Singaporeans must also work hand in hand with the Government to improve the situation.

Even if healthier options were heavily subsidised and a high sugar tax imposed, there would still be Singaporeans comfortable with spending what is needed to get the food they desire.

Ultimately, our mindset is still the determining factor in whether we can effectively tackle this problem.

We ought to be responsible for and take charge of our own health - the Government is merely a supporting actor that is there to help push us closer to our health goals.

Lynn Neo Si Jie