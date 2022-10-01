Develop social identity through inclusive, forward-looking norms

Straits Times editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang pointed out in his commentary, "Cohesive society? Good! But to do what?" (Sept 25), that many people have said recently that social cohesion is key for the country's future success.

He urged all residents to understand what a cohesive society means and to look deeper into what goes into building such a society.

The column cited three requirements of a socially cohesive society as expressed by an expert: social relations, connectedness and a focus on the common good.

This brings to mind a very important attribute of a society - social identity, which I think is an important building block for a cohesive society.

People develop many identities in their life, and social identity is a person's sense of belonging to society and how he fits in with other people.

A strong social identity is developed when people feel secure, enjoy good relationships with others and are strongly connected with society with a high sense of belonging.

In stressful situations, people with strong social identities are more empathetic to issues of diversity and become united. Furthermore, they will be more at ease and willing to participate in civic and political discussions without succumbing to groupthink.

Now, what does it take to nurture a sense of strong social identity among the residents of Singapore? I think societal norms play a big role.

Norms are standards of expected behaviour, and the quality of norms that a society or its leaders set for its residents shapes individual behaviour which influences the level of social identity.

It is therefore very important for leaders or society to invest in quality norms that are both inclusive and forward-looking. This will pave the way to a more cohesive society.

Kanjula Spandana (Dr)