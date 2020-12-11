Design of new path not user-friendly

Residents in Choa Chu Kang face a problem similar to the one Mr Felix Kim Heok Eng described regarding covered walkways (Work processes: How did incomplete covered walkway come about?, Dec 9).

Two weeks ago, a short walkway linking Block 142 to a bus stop next to Chua Chu Kang Community Club was opened to much fanfare.

But the design of the walkway does not make sense.

One end of the walkway is blocked by a pillar and the other end connects to a basketball court (photo).

This defeats the purpose of spending so much money to build a covered walkway; in the end, a basketball court interferes with it.

The basketball court is adjacent to a sepak takraw court with a high net strung across its length which blocks pedestrians from crossing.

Wheelchair users are blocked by the pillar at the other end.

What would work better is for this walkway to continue outside the basketball court to link up to another walkway nearby.

Lew Sin Hoe