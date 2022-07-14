More media outreach needed to raise awareness

I refer to Ms Emily Yap's letter "Dengue: Look after the elderly as cases spike"(July 13). Even as dengue cases in Singapore have more than trebled from the figure for the whole of last year, many remain oblivious to the prevention measures one should take in a dengue red zone.

The Straits Times published an interactive article, "Are you living in a dengue cluster?" (July 11), with a very helpful link where residents can key in their postal code to check if their home is in a cluster.

The dengue guidelines of the World Health Organisation state: "If you know you have dengue, avoid getting further mosquito bites during the first week of illness." This is because the "virus may be circulating in the blood during this time, and therefore you may transmit the virus to new uninfected mosquitoes, which may in turn infect other people".

For newly infected cases in my neighbourhood, I helped create awareness among residents and reminded them that it is vital to use mosquito repellent, as advised by the Ministry of Health, to protect ourselves and also to stop the spread. Children are as vulnerable as the elderly and need to be protected too.

Various agencies also spruced up public areas after feedback reported via the OneService app. So far, the spread in my estate has been manageable. Hopefully, it does not spread to the nursing home in the vicinity.

The treatment for dengue is mainly symptomatic relief. When one is infected, platelet count drops and, at dangerous levels, excessive bleeding can have dire consequences, including death.

Dengue spread should be prevented or minimised because although it has a slower transmission rate, the infection causes more severe symptoms.

A video done by actress Michelle Chong last month showed little dengue knowledge among those featured. I hope for more media outreach on prevention measures akin to that for vaccination, particularly television outreach for seniors.

Outreach could also be done effectively in schools.

In view of the current wave of Covid-19 infections, in addition to the four cases of monkeypox in Singapore, more needs to be done to stop the spread of dengue.

Candice Yeo Chay Hoon