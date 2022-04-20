People still careless about stagnant water collecting

Many measures can be taken to prevent dengue fever (Dengue cases top 4,000 this year in worrying trend, April 17).

In urban centres like Singapore, stagnant water collected in man-made receptacles is the principal cause of the breeding of mosquito vectors.

There is still a lackadaisical attitude among some people about implementing simple measures like removing items that could lead to water collecting, or treating stagnant water with an oil film.

For example, in my private estate, the managing agent placed a pail to collect dripping water from a leaking ceiling pipe in a common area over weeks, without regular draining of the pail or treating the water. The managing agent did nothing even when given repeated feedback. The leaking pipe should have been repaired quickly instead.

I have also noticed that many private condominiums deploy open containers to collect big pieces of garbage. These containers collect rainwater, and I do not believe the stagnant water is removed or treated.

Over the years, we have seen many programmes and materials aimed at educating the public about preventing dengue fever. It appears that there is a limitation to the outcome that can be achieved through education.

It is also not realistic to expect the National Environment Agency to conduct more checks as there are limited resources.

Perhaps it is time to consider greater punitive measures.

Steven Ang Boon Kiang (Dr)