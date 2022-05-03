Outreach, prevention efforts intensified by NEA and partners

We thank the writers Wong Bheet Huan and Candice Yeo for their letters on dengue (More innovation strategies needed to combat health hazard; Step up efforts to keep environment clean, both April 27).

Project Wolbachia - Singapore is being implemented using a phased approach to rigorously evaluate the effectiveness of the technology and assess deployment strategy.

Thus far, male Wolbachia-Aedes mosquitoes have been released in about 1,800 HDB blocks across study sites in Yishun, Tampines, Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Batok towns. Releases were also initiated last month at study sites in the Marine Parade landed residential estate.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has observed up to 98 per cent suppression of the urban Aedes aegypti mosquito population and up to 88 per cent fewer dengue cases in study sites with at least a year of Wolbachia-Aedes mosquito releases.

Nonetheless, Wolbachia technology is not a silver bullet and cannot replace the basic preventive measure of good housekeeping and keeping premises free of stagnant water where mosquitoes breed.

With the traditional peak dengue season still ahead, NEA, together with partner agencies and town councils, will continue with intensive mosquito prevention and control measures.

NEA brought forward the launch of this year's National Dengue Prevention Campaign, ahead of the peak dengue season, to rally the community.

New purple dengue alert banners have been deployed in areas with persistently high Aedes aegypti mosquito populations, to raise public awareness of the greater risk of dengue transmission in these areas.

NEA also partners grassroots organisations and the People's Association to intensify outreach efforts through house visits and community events. These efforts will continue in the coming months.

Everyone, especially those living and working in dengue cluster areas, should take the additional S-A-W steps to protect themselves and their loved ones against dengue:

• Spray insecticide in dark corners around the house

• Apply insect repellent regularly

• Wear long sleeves and long pants

Such protective measures are important to break the cycle of transmission by preventing the Aedes mosquito from biting human hosts and spreading the dengue virus to others in the vicinity.

Tony Teo

Group Director

Environmental Public Health Operations

National Environment Agency