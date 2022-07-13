Look after the elderly as cases spike

I refer to the report, "Spike in dengue cases due to lower immunity, better detection: Expert" (July 11).

I am a palliative nurse in a government hospital and a volunteer with the elderly.

On the ground, I see many dengue infections and hospitalised dengue patients.

A quick check on the National Environment Agency's myENV app shows there are about 340 active dengue clusters.

There are so many cases that showing all the dengue hot spots causes the map of Singapore to light up like a Christmas tree.

We must take care of our elderly, especially those with pre-existing medical conditions and those with a history of dengue.

For an elderly dengue patient, early diagnosis and treatment can be life-saving.

Early signs of dengue such as a low platelet count should alert a person to take urgent action.

Dengue haemorrhagic fever and dengue shock syndrome can be fatal.

There are four different dengue serotypes, and it is possible for a person to get infected with dengue more than once.

The public should download the myENV app to check for dengue clusters and take the necessary precautions.

It is our personal responsibility to keep our homes safe.

Households should do the NEA's five-step Mozzie Wipeout at least once a week to prevent the Aedes mosquito from breeding in their homes.

Emily Yap Yong An