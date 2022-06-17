Expand Project Wolbachia to high-risk Marsiling

Having been infected with dengue fever previously, I applaud the news that Project Wolbachia is to be expanded (Project Wolbachia to be expanded to cover a third of HDB blocks from July as dengue cases surge, June 15).

My housing estate in Marsiling Drive, which has a high percentage of elderly residents, has been a high-risk area in the last few years. I hope the authorities will expand the project to this area.

There are several sites that are potential breeding grounds in Marsiling.

There are ongoing and planned construction works, including new Build-To-Order flats along Woodlands Centre Road and Woodlands Street 13.

A large piece of land near the Old Woodlands Checkpoint and An-Nur Mosque has been left vacant for a few years, since the demolition of the old Woodlands Town Centre in 2018.

Perhaps the town council should conduct more frequent thermal fogging at these sites.

Grassroots leaders and volunteers also can play an important role. They can conduct regular house visits to educate the residents and stallholders in the neighbourhood to prevent the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes, such as by frequently checking and removing stagnant water on their premises.

It is everyone's duty. Together, we can help in the national fight against dengue.

Muhammad Dzul Azhan Sahban