Community-led efforts play key role in protecting estates

We thank Forum writer Candice Yeo Chay Hoon for the letter, "Rope in grassroots leaders to help inspect homes for mosquito breeding" (June 21).

The National Environment Agency (NEA) works closely with the People's Association (PA) grassroots leaders and volunteers to educate residents on ways to prevent and protect themselves against dengue through home visits and community events. These efforts complement the ongoing house and ground inspections by NEA officers.

We thank the grassroots leaders and volunteers from PA for their collective efforts in our common fight against dengue.

As the majority of mosquito breeding is found in residential homes, households and residents are urged to practise the Mozzie Wipeout "B-L-O-C-K" steps to prevent mosquito breeding in common breeding spots.

Those living and working in dengue cluster areas should also protect themselves from mosquito bites by carrying out the "S-A-W" steps.

We also encourage the public to download the myENV app to receive dengue alerts.

A concerted effort by all is crucial to prevent the further escalation of dengue cases in Singapore.

Lim Yuin Chien

Group Director

Public Engagement Group

National Environment Agency