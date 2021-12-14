Delay in updating overseas vaccination status may spoil short visit

My daughter and I arrived in Singapore on Dec 6 for a short visit to spend time with my full-time national serviceman son, whom we had not met for almost a year due to travel restrictions.

My TraceTogether app was updated with my overseas vaccination status shortly after clearing immigration, while my daughter's vaccination status was not.

My husband has lodged a query with the authorities, but up till now, her vaccination status has not been updated.

With our stay-home notice ending soon, she will be unable to enter any restaurants, malls or any other place where she will need to show proof of vaccination.

This is extremely frustrating as we are here for only a short visit, and the delay means that my daughter cannot go out with our family to places which require vaccination proof.

She has taken a serology test, but we were told that the updating of vaccination status on TraceTogether after a serology test may take a few days.

I certainly hope my daughter will be able to spend precious time out of the house with the family.

Can the authorities please advise how this can be rectified urgently?

Nazrana Piara