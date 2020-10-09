Death penalty for some crimes is necessary

The death penalty should be kept for very serious and extreme crimes like murder, kidnapping, rape, human trafficking, drug trafficking, terrorism and war crimes (Death penalty is a deterrent: Shanmugam, Oct 6).

I believe in forgiveness and second chances. But there are people who will stick to their old ways no matter what, and for the safety of the public, we cannot risk giving a second chance to those who commit very serious crimes.

The death penalty is not only a punishment for very serious and extreme crimes, but also a form of justice for the victims of the crimes.

Stronger and stricter laws also have a deterrent effect. They may stop people from even considering committing such crimes.

Abolishing the death penalty would be a dangerous move indeed.

Jamie Lyn Ng Jia Le