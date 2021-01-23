Forum: DBS to make more slots available

We thank Mr Han Ming Guang for his feedback (Reserving new notes online with banks was frustrating affair, Jan 20).

Despite providing more online reservation slots to accommodate customers' need for new notes, we saw overwhelming demand, with all collection slots taken up earlier this week.

We regret that Mr Han was not able to reserve a slot. More reservation slots will be available starting tomorrow.

We are continually fine-tuning our operations, and seek the kind understanding of our customers during this period of high demand.

In addition, we encourage our customers to opt for alternative gifting options such as a DBS QR Gift (QR hongbao). It is a convenient, safer and more sustainable option that still preserves the tradition of giving a physical hongbao.

From now till Feb 2, customers can reserve QR hongbao online (go.dbs.com/sg-qrgiftorder), which will be mailed to them for free. They can also head down to all 61 Sheng Siong outlets from Jan 30 to Feb 11 to obtain the DBS QR gift packs, while stocks last.

Lui Su Kian

Chief Operating Officer,

Consumer Banking Group (Singapore),

DBS