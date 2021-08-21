Daughter's vaccination status not updated in app

My daughter, aged 12, has had her second vaccine shot more than 19 days ago but her TraceTogether app still shows that she is unvaccinated. She has made sure the app has been updated to the latest version.

Many of my friends' teenagers are facing a similar issue.

I have repeatedly sent messages to the TraceTogether customer service e-mail address, but to no avail. Can the authorities please look into this and resolve the issue?

Unfortunately, in spite of being vaccinated, my daughter cannot dine at many restaurants as they do not want to recognise the document given at the vaccination centre showing that she has taken her two doses, relying only on the token or app instead.

Mansi Engineer